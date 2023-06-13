London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1.3m to Beirut blast victims

BEIRUT - A London court has ordered a British-registered company to pay more than 800,000 pounds (S$1.3 million) in damages to victims of the 2020 blast at Beirut’s port, a lawyers group in Lebanon said on Monday, in the first such verdict over the explosion.

More than 220 people were killed in the Aug 4, 2020, blast when a huge shipment of ammonium nitrate fertiliser that had been sold by British-registered firm Savaro exploded.

On Jan 31, the High Court in London found Savaro liable for death, personal injury and property damage in a case brought by the Beirut Bar Association on behalf of blast victims.

On Monday, the court ordered Savaro to pay 100,000 pounds plus interest each to three relatives of deceased victims, and slightly over 500,000 pounds to a wounded woman, according to a statement by the Association.

Reuters was unable to find contact details for Savaro or for its listed director.