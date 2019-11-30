London Bridge terror attack: Suspect already convicted of Islamist terrorism-related offence

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - A man who stabbed two people to death in London and injured three more on Friday (Nov 29) before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack, had been convicted of an "Islamist terrorism-related offence", The Times newspaper reported.

He was released from prison about a year ago after agreeing to wear an electronic tag, The Times said, citing unnamed government sources.

Speaking in a pooled TV interview just before a meeting of the government's 'Cobra' emergency planning committee on Friday evening, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took the chance to flag his pledge to hire extra police officers - one of his key campaign promises.

“It is a mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early and it is very important that we get out of that habit and that we enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists,” Johnson said.

This story is developing.