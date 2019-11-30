London Bridge terror attack: Political parties put election campaigns on hold after stabbing leaves two dead

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Two people were killed in a terrorist attack in the heart of London on Friday (Nov 29), disrupting Britain's general election campaign two weeks before the vote.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke away from campaigning to rush back to Downing Street for a security briefing on the London Bridge attack, which left three more people hospitalised with injuries.

Speaking afterward, he praised the civilians who tried to stop the terrorist before police arrived, and declared that "Britain will not be cowed" by the incident.

With voters set to go to the polls on Dec 12, the impact of such a potentially disruptive event on the campaign is as yet unclear.

Campaigning in the United Kingdom's last election in 2017 was thrown off course by two terrorist attacks, including one in the same area of London just five days before the vote.

In that incident, eight people were killed and 48 injured.

In the wake of the 2017 attack, US President Donald Trump triggered a diplomatic row when he criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his response, and their spat has continued ever since.

The US president arrives in the UK next week for a Nato summit, which Johnson hopes will be a low-key visit.

On Friday, Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke by phone and each suspended their election campaigns in the capital for the rest of the day.

Johnson's team said he would also cancel his events on Saturday so he can focus on the security response.

But, speaking in a pooled TV interview just before a meeting of the government’s ‘Cobra’ emergency planning committee on Friday evening, Johnson appeared to break the agreement as he took the chance to flag his pledge to hire extra police officers – one of his key campaign promises.

The prime minister also appeared to indicate the attacker had a criminal record, saying “it is a mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early.”

The Times newspaper reported that the attacker had previously been in prison for terrorism offences.

Police are trying to establish whether the terrorist was a so-called lone wolf or had been working as part of a cell. Johnson said he believed the incident had been contained now the suspected attacker was dead.

'HUNTED DOWN'

"Anybody involved in this crime and these attacks will be hunted down and will be brought to justice," he said. "This country will never be cowed or divided or intimidated by this sort of attack and our British values will prevail."

Police were first called shortly before 2pm on Friday to reports of a stabbing in the London Bridge area. Within five minutes, officers were on the scene, and streets in the area were placed in lockdown.

Just 2.5 hours after the incident, police declared the attack a terrorist incident and said they believed the suspected attacker was wearing a hoax suicide vest.

Security will be stepped up in the capital over the weekend, with more armed police on patrol.