London Bridge gets early review to test structural condition

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The assessment will deepen “understanding of the condition” of the cables within the bridge.

LONDON – London Bridge is undergoing an earlier-than-planned engineering review as concerns grow over the state of the British capital’s ageing river crossings.

The assessment will deepen “understanding of the condition” of the cables within the bridge, the City Bridge Foundation, a charity that manages five crossings over the River Thames, said in its 2025-26 report.

Initial investigations found no defects, it said in an emailed statement.

The bridge charity brought forward the review after a railway bridge in the German city of Dresden collapsed into the Elbe River in September 2024.

The dramatic failure left engineers searching for answers and led the foundation to accelerate its assessment of London Bridge.

Like Dresden’s Carola Bridge, the building of London Bridge was completed in the early 1970s and shares some design features.

London’s river crossings are facing growing attention after Westminster City Council warned that Waterloo Bridge could be forced to close unless it secures funding for needed repairs.

Structural reviews are also planned for Blackfriars Bridge, Southwark Bridge and Tower Bridge, according to the bridge charity.

London Bridge, which commuters walk every day on the way to work in the City of London financial district, is already closed to general traffic on weekdays from 7am until 7pm to reduce congestion.

The latest evaluation follows essential maintenance completed in 2020 that helped waterproof the structure, the City of London Corporation said at the time.

The foundation, which has about £1.5 billion (S$2.5 billion) in funds, will continue to manage only crossings under its existing mandate despite pressure to take on more, Chair Paul Martinelli said in a recent statement.

The five bridges the foundation manages “cost the taxpayer nothing. Today they are open, safe and in good condition,” Martinelli said.

“London’s other bridges belong to other organisations. We can’t take on the whole river.” BLOOMBERG