Lockdown parties: Johnson rejects calls to quit as report looms

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday rejected opposition calls to resign for attending lockdown parties but accepted a rule that ministers should lose their jobs if they had knowingly misled Parliament applied to him.

Mr Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority in more than 30 years, is bracing himself for the publication of an official investigation into claims that there were multiple boozy Downing Street parties during lockdowns. He told Parliament no rules were broken.

Mr Johnson told the House of Commons he could not comment on the matter while it is still under investigation, and reiterated a promise to publish senior civil servant Sue Gray's report in full once he has received it.

The exact timing of that has been thrown into disarray by the surprise announcement on Tuesday of a separate probe by the Metropolitan Police.

The Prime Minister's spokesman said yesterday that Downing Street had not yet been given the report but vowed to publish it "as swiftly as possible".

Asked by opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer if the ministerial code, which states that ministers who had knowingly misled Parliament should offer to resign, applied to him, Mr Johnson said: "Of course."

"If he'd misled Parliament, he must resign," Mr Starmer told the House of Commons. "Will you now resign?"

"No," Mr Johnson replied.

Mr Starmer anticipated that the release of Ms Gray's report was imminent and that Mr Johnson would give a statement in response "later today or tomorrow".

He said the British leader had "shown nothing but contempt for the decency, honesty and respect that define this country".

Mr Johnson said he could not speak about investigations into the alleged parties. He said his government was focused on driving economic growth and leading the Western response to the Ukraine crisis.

He has given a variety of explanations about the parties: First, he said no rules had been broken, but then he apologised to the British people for the apparent hypocrisy of such gatherings.

He has denied an allegation he was warned that a "bring your own booze" lockdown gathering on May 20, 2020 - which he says he thought was a work event - was inappropriate.

ITV reported on Monday that Mr Johnson and his now wife Carrie had attended a surprise party of up to 30 people for his birthday in the Cabinet Room at Downing Street in June 2020, when indoor gatherings were banned.

A tweet from Mr Johnson re-emerged from March 2020 in which he told a seven-year-old girl that she was setting a "great example to us all", after she cancelled her own birthday party.

Along with widespread anger at the Prime Minister, there has been no shortage of mockery on social media. Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson ridiculed one minister's explanation that an unsuspecting Mr Johnson had been "ambushed" with the birthday party cake by well-meaning aides.

"'Ambushed by Cake': it just has to be the title of my next book!" she tweeted.

British police on Tuesday said they had opened their own investigation into lockdown events at Downing Street, increasing the pressure on Mr Johnson.

Some of his party's lawmakers have already demanded he resign, but to trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 359 Conservative MPs in Parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee.

The number of letters submitted is kept secret until the threshold of 54 is reached.

But Cabinet ally Jacob Rees-Mogg warned wavering Tories that any successor would face strong pressure to call a snap election - a perilous step with Labour surging to a double-digit lead in opinion polls.

"It is my view that we have moved, for better or worse, to essentially a presidential system," he told BBC television. "And that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate."

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, tipped as a possible future prime minister if Mr Johnson is toppled, said Downing Street had not yet been given the findings of the Gray report.

Asked about the claims that Mr Johnson and his staff had partied at the heart of the British state while ordinary people were banned from even bidding farewell to their dying relatives in person, Ms Truss said some of the reports were concerning.

"There clearly needs to be a change in culture," she told the BBC. "We need to get the results of the report; we need to look at the results and fix the issues..."

Asked if she had leadership ambitions, Ms Truss said Mr Johnson, 57, had done a great job as prime minister by delivering Brexit and responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. She added that she was 100 per cent supportive of Mr Johnson.

