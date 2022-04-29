Local elections could spell end of the party for British PM Johnson

NEWCASTLE-UNDER-LYME, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - John Jones is the sort of voter that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot afford to lose - but already has.

Mr Jones, who backed Johnson's Conservatives at the national election three years ago when the party swept to a landslide victory, regrets his decision after the prime minister broke his own coronavirus lockdown laws to attend alcohol-fuelled gatherings in his Downing Street office.

The 75-year-old retired hospital supplies manager said he won't vote Conservative again until Johnson has gone.

"I am absolutely disgusted at the way he has behaved," Jones told Reuters in the market town of Newcastle-under-Lyme in central England, a key battleground in local authority elections being held next week.

"I have had enough of watching him act like a clown. You only have to look at his haircut and the way he dresses to realise that he is not taking this job seriously."

In 2019, Mr Johnson upended conventional British politics by winning in both the traditional Conservative southern heartlands and more industrial areas in central and northern England.

But his support has waned as the government grapples with a cost-of-living crisis and revelations about his conduct.

Now many Conservative lawmakers are wondering if he is still an electoral asset, and a poor showing in local elections next Thursday (May 5) might provoke a leadership challenge.

One of the most closely watched contests will be Newcastle-under-Lyme, about 170 miles northwest of London.

The Brexit-backing town, once known for coal and steel, was traditionally a stronghold for the main opposition Labour Party, but the Conservatives won the parliamentary seat in 2019 for the first time in a century, and outright control of the council for the first time ever last year.

Labour councillor David Grocott said he had found widespread anger that senior government officials were partying while the public were obeying strict rules which meant some could not say farewell to loved ones dying in hospital.

"Everybody is allowed to make mistakes, we are all human, but I think the hard thing is he has not broken the rules one time, but multiple times," said Mr Grocott, who was unable to see his father in hospital before he died from Covid-19 in 2020.

Mr Trevor Johnson, a local Conservative councillor who is standing for re-election, admitted some voters were angry but said the backlash was not as severe as he had feared.