Liz Truss's Cabinet: no white men in top positions

An enthusiastic backer of Brexit, Kwarteng replaces Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi, who lasted only two months as chancellor.

Kwarteng takes on the heavy task of trying to steer the country through a cost-of-living crisis and probable recession.

He is a close friend of Liz Truss, and at 47, is the same age as the new prime minister.

Kwarteng becomes Britain's first black chancellor of the exchequer having served as energy minister under Johnson.

The son of Ghanaian immigrants to Britain in the 1960s, Kwarteng is an ultraliberal, strongly favouring free market economics and the low taxes that Truss has promised to deliver in the early days of her premiership.

The pair will be at the forefront of urgent plans to help millions of Britons suffering under the strain of rocketing energy prices that have pushed Britain's inflation to a 40-year high above 10 per cent.

Writing this week in the Financial Times, Kwarteng said there was a need for tax cuts in order to put "money back into people's pockets".

In further comments published by the FT before Truss' victory, he stressed that "Liz is committed to a lean state".

