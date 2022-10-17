Liz Truss under threat: How UK Tories get rid of their leaders

LONDON – Ms Liz Truss’ UK premiership hangs in the balance after she was forced to abandon large swathes of her economic agenda and ditch her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng following a market rout.

Amid the fallout, the opposition Labour party has opened up a record lead in opinion polls and Ms Truss herself has posted the worst approval ratings ever for a UK leader.

Tory MPs are openly moving against the 47-year-old Prime Minister even though party rules in theory offer her protection from a leadership challenge for a year. What happens next may hinge on how quickly the party can forge a consensus on who should replace her.

Below is a guide to how the party deals with leaders it wants rid of.

Shaping history

The fate of Tory prime ministers is determined by rank-and-file Conservative MPs known as the 1922 Committee. It takes its name from a meeting of Tory lawmakers 100 years ago that ultimately brought down a coalition government and led to the Conservatives winning the ensuing election.

“The ’22” has continued to play a key role in Tory history. While Mrs Margaret Thatcher’s demise in 1990 was prompted by her deputy premier quitting, it was her ministers’ advice that she would not survive a second 1922 committee ballot on her leadership that made her withdraw. Her reference to “men in gray suits” calling on her to stand aside is now often used describe the ‘22.

During her successor John Major’s tenure, the group embodied Tory opposition to closer ties with Europe. Mr David Cameron – who ultimately called the Brexit referendum – wanted to dilute its influence by opening up its membership. He failed. Mr Graham Brady was elected chairman and has has held the job since.

Eyes on Brady

Nowadays the ’22 is primarily a line of communication between the party leadership and the rank-and-file. Reporters gather outside the committee’s weekly meetings to try to gauge the mood by the volume of desk-thumping. When an unhappy Tory MP wants a change in party leadership, it is Mr Brady they write to.

In normal times, it requires 15 per cent of Conservative lawmakers to trigger a confidence vote and in the current parliament that means 54. The existing rules protect Ms Truss from a leadership challenge for the first 12 months in office, but they can be changed in response to a groundswell of opinion within the parliamentary party.