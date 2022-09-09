Liz Truss announces 2-year cap on energy bills for households

LONDON - Britain's new leader Liz Truss capped soaring consumer energy bills for two years on Thursday, in a package to cushion the economic shock of war in Ukraine that seems likely to cost the country upwards of £100 billion (S$162 billion).

With Britain facing a lengthy recession sparked by a near-quadrupling of household energy bills, Ms Truss set out what she described as bold and immediate action to protect consumers and businesses just three days after she took office.

"This is the moment to be bold," she told Parliament. "We are facing a global energy crisis, and there are no cost-free options.

"We are supporting this country through this winter and next, and tackling the root causes of high prices so we are never in the same position again."

Ms Truss said supply would also be stepped up, with a moratorium on fracking dropped and new oil and gas exploration licences issued for the North Sea.

The removal of the ban on drilling for shale gas is an effort to boost domestic energy supply that will have to overcome the same obstacles that stymied the industry for the past decade.

Even with the renewed government support, the shale gas industry still faces an uncertain road, with significant opposition from local communities and challenges related to the country's geology.

"Energy policy over the past decade has not focused enough on securing supply," Ms Truss said.

She said average household energy bills would be held at around £2,500 a year for two years, staving off the expected 80 per cent leap that was due next month and that threatened the finances of millions of households and companies.

Businesses will also be given support, with details to come at a later date.

With wholesale gas prices remaining highly volatile, the government did not put a price on the combined package, but it is expected to run into the tens of billions of pounds and will be funded by government borrowing.

Economists believe the plan is likely to add more than £100 billion to Britain's debt pile, while Deutsche Bank has estimated that the energy price offset plus tax cuts that Ms Truss has also promised could together cost £179 billion.

That would be around half the sum that Britain spent on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separately, the Treasury and Bank of England will also address extraordinary liquidity requirements faced by energy companies that Ms Truss said would be worth £40 billion.

The scale of the plan by a leader who had ruled out "handouts" during her campaign to succeed Mr Boris Johnson has rattled financial markets. Its full cost will be given later this month by new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

The pound fell against the dollar on Wednesday to levels last hit in 1985.

But sterling rose by around half a cent against both the dollar and euro as Ms Truss spoke, while Britain's government bond market - which had fallen heavily in the weeks leading up to Thursday's announcement - was steady.

"The scale of the fiscal intervention announced today is huge, but so is the size of the problem facing UK households and businesses," said Mr Hugh Gimber, a strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

European energy prices started to rise as the world emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns and then surged in February after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Europe usually imports about 40 per cent of its gas and 30 per cent of its oil from Russia. The United States and France says Moscow is already using energy as a "weapon" to weaken Europe's opposition to its invasion, with the main conduit for Russian gas into Europe, Nord Stream 1, shut for maintenance.

Average prices for British households, which are set under a cap, jumped by 54 per cent in April to £1,971 and were due to leap 80 per cent to £3,549 a year in October.

The government expects the package to curb inflation by up to 5 percentage points.

Consumer price inflation in Britain jumped to 10.1 per cent in July, the highest since February 1982, and is forecast to rise to 13 per cent next month.

While the new cap will soften the blow for millions of households, it still poses a threat to those on limited incomes.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG