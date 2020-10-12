Lithuanians set to vote amid spike in virus cases

VILNIUS (Lithuania) • Lithuanians were set to vote yesterday in the first round of a general election overshadowed by a record spike in coronavirus cases, with the ruling centre-left coalition defending its handling of the pandemic in a tight race with opposition conservatives.

The rivals are also focused on bridging the economic and educational gulf between rural and urban residents in the Baltic euro zone state of 2.8 million people. All major parties share a pro-EU and Nato platform, and back Vilnius' drive to rally support within the European Union for neighbouring Belarus' democratic opposition after a disputed presidential election.

Opinion polls show a tight race, with Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis' centre-left Farmers and Greens Union and the conservative Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats both garnering around 15 per cent.

If re-elected, Mr Skvernelis, who is more popular among lower-income rural voters, promises to set up state-owned pharmacies nationwide and introduce an annual "13th pension" cash bonus for the elderly.

His conservative rival Ingrida Simonyte, a former finance minister who is more popular among urbanites, has slammed Mr Skvernelis - a former national chief of police - as running a chaotic and populist administration.

Drive-in voting has been made available for the first time as part of pandemic safety measures. Masks and social distancing are mandatory in polling stations.

Despite the recent record surge in cases, Lithuania's coronavirus-related deaths are well below the EU average, while Finance Ministry forecasts suggest the economy will contract just 1.5 per cent this year, among the best outlooks in the euro zone.

Vilnius voter Emilija Kostiukevic, 80, said she wanted Mr Skvernelis' party "to continue working" because her pension grew significantly over its four-year term. But 27-year-old Vilnius architect Zilvinas Klivickas said he was impressed by new conservative candidates and their "serious" approach to education reform.

Phenomenal annual wage growth in recent years - at almost 10 per cent a year prior to the pandemic - has raised the average monthly salary to €1,400 (S$2,241) before tax. But Lithuania's poverty and income inequality remain among the highest in the EU, largely due to weak progressive taxation, although the EU said there was "some progress" in recent years.

5 The minimum number of parties, out of 17, that are expected to enter Parliament in Lithuania, signalling complicated coalition talks.

At least five of the 17 parties on the ballot are expected to enter Parliament, signalling complicated coalition talks. The first round yesterday was to fill around half the seats in the 141-member Parliament using the proportional representation voting system. The final run-off rounds in single-member constituencies are due on Oct 25.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE