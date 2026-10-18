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Lithuania told residents to go to shelters after detecting a flying object

VILNIUS, Oct 18 - Lithuania told residents in central and northern parts of the country to go to shelters for about an hour on Sunday morning due to an unrecognized flying object, the army and national crisis management centre said.

While the "red" air warning was in effect, NATO air police fighters were summoned to the area and Kaunas airport was closed, the centre said.

Northern neighbour Latvia issued and then dropped a "yellow" air warning in some regions bordering Lithuania during the same period, citing a "possible threat", Latvia's army said.

Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered NATO airspace in the Baltic region in recent months. Kyiv has said they were steered off course by Russian signal jamming.

This has stoked concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine is spilling over NATO's borders. REUTERS