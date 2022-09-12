Lithuania opens Taiwan trade office on Monday: Report

Lithuania's representative Paulius Lukauskas speaks during a Taiwan-Lithuania Business Day event in Taipei on Sept 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
HONG KONG - Lithuania is set to open its first representative office in Taiwan this week, setting the course for further tensions with Beijing, the South China Morning Post reported.

The Baltic state's trade representative office in Taipei is slated to start operations on Monday, the report said, quoting Ms Jovita Neliupsience, vice-minister for the economy and innovation.

Mr Paulius Lukauskas, an adviser to the prime minister, has been appointed its first representative to Taiwan, the paper said in an article on Sunday.

The article cited an announcement from the Lithuanian ministry and confirmation from the Taiwan foreign ministry.

Beijing downgraded its official ties with Lithuania after the latter permitted Taiwan to open a semi-official body in Vilnius last November. BLOOMBERG

