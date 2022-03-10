Limited signs of progress in evacuating civilians

LVIV • Russia announced a new ceasefire in Ukraine yesterday to let civilians flee besieged cities, but there were only limited signs of progress in providing escape routes for hundreds of thousands of people trapped without medicine or fresh water.

The announcement of a day-long "regime of silence" from 10am Moscow time yesterday (3pm Singapore time) was similar to one on Tuesday that promised safe passage from the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

But by midday in Ukraine, there was no confirmation that any of those evacuation corridors had been successfully opened.

So far, only one corridor has been in operation - out of the north-eastern city of Sumy. Its governor said civilian cars were leaving for a second day yesterday via a safe corridor to Poltava, located south-west of Sumy.

Yesterday, Ukraine said it had also agreed to halt fire to let civilians escape besieged cities through six corridors: from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia; Enerhodar to Zaporizhzhia; Sumy to Poltava; Izyum to Lozova; Volnovakha to Pokrovsk; and from several towns around Kyiv (Vorzel, Borodyanka, Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel) to the capital.

The mayor of the south-eastern city of Enerhodar, site of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant which Russian forces seized last week in a battle that raised global alarm, said humanitarian supplies would be allowed in and buses would take residents out on the way back.

In a televised statement, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk called on Moscow to observe local ceasefires as well.

The greatest humanitarian concern is Mariupol, a southern port surrounded by Russian troops for more than a week.

Residents there have been sheltering underground from relentless bombardment, unable to evacuate their wounded, and with no access to food, water, power or heat. With the country in the last few days of winter, temperatures in Mariupol could go as low as minus 4 deg C.

Local ceasefires to let civilians in Mariupol leave the city have failed since Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said 30 buses and eight trucks of supplies failed to reach it on Tuesday after they came under Russian shelling in violation of the ceasefire.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv for failing to halt fire.

More than two million people have fled Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb 24. Moscow calls its action a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour and dislodge leaders it calls "neo-Nazis".

Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss that as a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war against a democratic country of 44 million people.

Russia's offer of humanitarian corridors for civilians is a well-tried approach that Moscow adopted during Syria's devastating civil war. In those evacuations, Russia backed Syria's regime in pummelling rebel-held enclaves, before it brokered "safe corridors" and exit deals for civilians and fighters to leave, paving the way for a return to full regime control.

The Russian-led evacuations were regularly hampered by violence, often deeply distrusted, and were carried out with minimal international oversight.

"In Ukraine, we are seeing some of the same risks we saw in Syria," said Ms Emma Beals, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute. "In some cases, routes are attacked during evacuations and civilians are injured or killed."

In Ukraine's two biggest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, Russia's safe passage offer would force civilians to go to Russia itself or its ally Belarus, proposals rejected by Kyiv.

Both sides have also accused each other of ceasefire violations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict with Russia, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported yesterday.

"The war must end. We must sit down at the negotiating table," Mr Zelensky was quoted as saying. The talks should be "honest, objective, in the interests of the people", he said in a video message on Tuesday night.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of peace talks on the Belarus-Poland border since last week, though the negotiations ended without a significant breakthrough.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said during a media briefing yesterday that another round of talks would focus on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.

Today, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to meet his Russian counterpart, Mr Sergei Lavrov, in Turkey.

Mr Kuleba said yesterday that he had limited expectations of the talks, and urged Mr Lavrov to approach them "in good faith, not from a propagandistic perspective".

"But I will say frankly that my expectations of the talks are low," Mr Kuleba said in a video statement. "We are interested in a ceasefire, liberating our territories and the third point is to resolve all humanitarian issues."

