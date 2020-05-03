Lift lockdowns gradually, WHO warns govts

GENEVA • Countries must lift lockdowns gradually, while still being "on the lookout" for Covid-19 and be ready to restore restrictions if the virus jumps back, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Vulnerable people in institutions, including those in long-term care facilities, prisons and migrant dormitories, must be protected, the WHO's top emergencies expert Mike Ryan said. Even if the virus is coming under control, communities must know to still follow physical distancing and hygiene measures, and testing of suspect cases must continue, he said.

"It's really important that as countries ease those measures that they are constantly on the lookout for a jump in infections and in particular are dealing with transmission in special settings," Dr Ryan told a news conference.

The virus has spread in facilities for the elderly in Europe and North America, while in Singapore it has infected migrant workers in dormitories, he said, adding: "Because a spark in a situation like that turns into a fire very, very quickly."

The WHO recognises the difficulty for governments to maintain lockdowns during the pandemic "for social, psychological and economic reasons", Dr Ryan said.

"So we are very anxious that we can move to a situation where the disease can be kept under control with less severe measures," he said.

"But at the same time, we want to avoid a situation where we release measures too easily and then we bounce back into intense transmission and we have to do it all over again," he said

Yesterday, joggers, cyclists and surfers across Spain hurried out of their homes, allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough restrictions.

But Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government will on Wednesday seek a new two-week extension of its state of emergency, which currently runs through May 9. Masks will also be made mandatory on public transport from tomorrow.

France, which had announced the gradual lifting of some lockdown measures from May 11, including the reopening of primary schools, yesterday decided to extend a health emergency imposed to fight the coronavirus for another two months until July 24.

In Italy, emergency response commissioner Domenico Arcuri urged Italians not to lower their guard as the country prepares to ease the world's longest coronavirus lockdown tomorrow.

"We have to be aware that it will be the start of an even bigger challenge," Mr Arcuri said.

After a two-month shutdown to combat a virus that has killed over 28,000 people, Italians will be allowed to stroll in parks and visit relatives. Restaurants can open for takeaways and wholesale stores can resume business.

In the United States, some state and local governments are opening malls, movie theatres and hairdressers while others remain in the stay-at-home posture that at one point kept most of America's 320 million people indoors.

Texas on Friday became the largest US state yet to ease curbs to allow restaurants and malls to reopen, while anti-lockdown demonstrations were held in several states - including California, where officials had re-closed beaches from Friday to avoid a repeat of the previous weekend when crowds flocked to the shore.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG