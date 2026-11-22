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Nov 22 - Libya's eastern-based government said on Sunday that a preliminary investigation indicated an explosion at the Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya occurred aboard a Russian ship docked at the city's port.

It said a drone attack was suspected.

The government said the vessel had stopped at Benghazi port to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia, under maritime cooperation agreements between the two countries.

Two medical sources said no deaths had been reported, but there were injuries. The number and nationalities of those injured were not immediately known.

There was no immediate reaction from Russian authorities, and no one had claimed responsibility for the suspected attack.

The eastern-based government said port and naval base facilities, including warehouses, were safe and that normal operations would resume once the fire was brought under control and the site secured.

It condemned the suspected attack as a violation of Libya's sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety, saying it would take legal and diplomatic measures against anyone found responsible.

"The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts," it said. REUTERS