Straitstimes.com header logo

Libya's Dbeibah says ready to address Egypt's maritime concerns

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: The prime minister of Libya's U.N.-recognised Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, reacts on the day he meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The prime minister of Libya's U.N.-recognised Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, reacts on the day he meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 24 - The prime minister of Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Unity told Egypt's intelligence chief his government was ready to address Cairo's concerns over Mediterranean maritime boundaries and economic waters, his office said on Saturday.

• Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and the intelligence chief Hassan Rashad discussed bilateral relations and coordination on matters of mutual interest during a phone call, the statement said

• Egypt rejected on Wednesday a maritime boundaries agreement ratified by Libya's eastern-based parliament involving Turkey, saying the deal was null and void and would have no legal effect on Egypt

• The Libya-Turkey maritime deal was originally agreed in 2019 by Libya's internationally recognised government in Tripoli

• The rival eastern administration, under military commander Khalifa Haftar, withheld its approval for years

• The agreement is part of a long-running dispute over maritime claims and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean

• Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have opposed the Libya-Turkey accord, saying it infringes their own maritime claims

• Libya has been divided between Dbeibah's UN-recognised government in Tripoli and eastern authorities aligned with Haftar

• Egypt and Libya, which share a land border, have longstanding security and economic ties REUTERS

See more on

Libya

Egypt

Parliament

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.