Level of Ural River in Russia's Orenburg reaches 11.83 metres, say local authorities

People watch water flowing down a road during flooding in Orenburg, Russia, April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People walk along a flooded street during the evacuation of residents from the Dubki residential complex in Orenburg, Russia, April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People walk along a flooded street in Orenburg, Russia, April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A drone view shows a flooded area around the Dubki residential complex in Orenburg, Russia, April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk through the flooded area in Orenburg, Russia, April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 08:18 PM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 08:06 PM

MOSCOW - The level of the Ural river in the Russian city of Orenburg has reached 11.83 metres, or around 39 feet, local authorities said on Saturday, after major rivers burst their banks due to a historic deluge of melting snow.

Authorities in the city called on thousands of residents to evacuate immediately on Friday due to rapidly rising floodwaters.

"The situation remains challenging. In some areas the flood peak is still ahead," Orenburg Governor Denis Pasler said on the Telegram messenger app.

Water was also rising sharply in another Russian region, Kurgan. Floodwaters were approaching the settlement of Baraba, located near the regional centre Kurgan, governor Vadim Shumkov said on his Telegram channel, calling on residents to evacuate.

Shumkov said a deluge could reach Kurgan in the coming days. The level of the Tobol river, which flows through the city, may reach 9-11 metres, he added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top