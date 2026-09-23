Level of Rome Colosseum closed after worker death

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The Colosseum is the largest amphitheatre in the world and gets up to 20,000 visitors a day at peak times.

ROME – The second level of the ancient Colosseum in Rome, a top tourist destination, was closed on Sept 23 due to the death of a worker inside overnight, the Italian Culture Ministry said in a statement.

“Andrea Moretti, a specialist high-altitude rope access worker... died last night inside the Flavian Amphitheatre following a workplace accident,” the ministry said.

“As a mark of mourning, the (Colosseum Archaeological) Park has decided to close to the public for the day the second-tier section where the accident occurred,” it said.

It gave no further details but said police were working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli expressed “our deepest, heartfelt condolences to all for the senseless death of a young man while at work”.

The Colosseum, the largest amphitheatre in the world, was built in the first century and was used to host events like animal hunts and gladiatorial games.

It could hold around 50,000 spectators.

The monument gets up to 20,000 visitors a day at peak times. AFP