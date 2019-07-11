Let's not resolve digital tax dispute through threats, France tells Trump

PARIS (REUTERS) - The United States and France should find means other than threats to solve the problem of how to tax big tech firms, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday (July 11) after Washington launched a probe into France's planned digital tax.

"Between allies we can and should solve our disputes not by threats but through other ways," Mr Le Maire told senators ahead of a final vote on the tax.

"France is sovereign country, its decisions on tax matters are sovereign and will continue to be sovereign," he added.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 10) ordered an investigation into the planned French tax, in a probe that could lead to the US imposing new tariffs or other trade restrictions.