A seven-week-old leopard cub born in a Hungarian zoo was allowed out for the first time on Friday to enjoy the spring sunshine, but he will have to wait a while before he can meet visitors, with the country locked down to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The zoo, which has 150,000 visitors per year, had to close on March 17, when Hungary imposed a nationwide lockdown. It is now selling tickets online in advance, valid for a year, to survive the crisis. The revenues will help feed the animals as the zoo now has enough feed for only two months.
Leopard cub makes debut but there are no admirers
