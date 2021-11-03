Leonardo DiCaprio breezes through tight COP26 security

GLASGOW (BLOOMBERG) - Even in Glasgow, it's good to be Leonardo DiCaprio.

The "Titanic" star turned environmental activist is attending the COP26 climate summit, and while security barred dozens of conference delegates from the rollout of the global methane pledge, DiCaprio made it inside with heads of state.

DiCaprio at one point spoke on the sidelines with White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, who helped develop the methane action plan the US unveiled on Tuesday (Nov 2).

US President Joe Biden and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined world leaders in a drive to recruit nations to the first-ever pact to reduce emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas.