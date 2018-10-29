Leicester City owner 'in helicopter crash'

The billionaire Thai owner of Leicester City was on board a helicopter that crashed last Saturday, said a source close to the English Premier League (EPL) club.

Mr Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (photo), 60, who founded Thailand's King Power duty-free shopping chain, was said to be with two pilots and two other people when the aircraft went down just outside the club's grounds an hour after the team played an EPL match.

There has been no official confirmation of Mr Vichai's fate, but fans are devastated. Many visited the stadium yesterday to pay tribute to the man credited with turning around the club's fortunes in recent years.

