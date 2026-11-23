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Lego to invest over $1.4 billion in new Portugal factory to meet growing demand

The new facility is the latest in a string of expansions as Lego builds production closer to its customers.

COPENHAGEN – Lego will invest over €1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in a new factory in Portugal as it expands to meet growing demand for its colourful plastic bricks across Europe and pushes deeper into the Middle East and Africa, the Danish company said on Nov 23.

Bets on an entertainment franchise, including blockbuster films, as well as brand stores and a push to broaden its appeal to cater to a growing market of adult collectors have helped the toymaker outpace rivals Mattel and Hasbro.

Lego has recorded double-digit growth over the past two years.

The launch of 330 new sets, including a replica of the official FIFA World Cup trophy, Pokemon sets using its new interactive bricks and a Formula 1 tie-up, fuelled a 21% jump in first-half sales.

Chief operating officer Carsten Rasmussen said the bricks produced at the new plant in Estarreja, south of Porto, will help feed developing markets in Africa, South-east Europe and the Middle East. But the factory will primarily satisfy demand growth in countries where the building blocks are already well established.

“This is mostly a European story, to be honest,” Rasmussen told Reuters in an interview.

The Portuguese factory – Lego’s fourth in Europe and eighth globally – will employ more than 1,000 people, with construction due to start in the first half of 2027 and production expected to launch in 2030.

Portugal plant is latest in string of expansion projects

The new facility is the latest in a string of expansions as Lego builds production closer to its customers. It opened a new factory in Vietnam in 2025, and a plant in the American state of Virginia is due to launch production in 2027.

It has also expanded production at existing sites in Mexico, Hungary and China so far this decade.

The 115,000 sq m plant in Portugal will handle moulding, processing and packing, Lego said.

Rasmussen said Lego chose Portugal because of its economy and workforce.

“Portugal is a growing economy. It has a growing manufacturing footprint in Europe, and it will provide us access to fantastic skilled workers,” he said.

The Portuguese site would mostly make the same products as other facilities, to keep the network simple and delivery times short.

“We don’t want too many factories, because we don’t want a too-complex network where you have parts flying around between them,” he said.

The Portugal plant will be slightly smaller than the Virginia facility but produce more per sq m due to a smarter set-up, Rasmussen said.

It will be Lego’s most automated and advanced site, helping the company increase flexibility as it launches more new building sets, the company said.

Lego aims to source 100% renewable energy for the plant, with about 80% of it from on-site solar panels and battery storage. REUTERS