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The bank’s clients included Russian billionaires, some with ties to the Kremlin.

FRANKFURT, Germany – When Russian missiles began pummelling Ukraine in February 2022, executives at one of the world’s largest banks sensed trouble headed their way.

Within hours of an invasion that set off a war that is now in its fifth year, Western governments issued new financial sanctions intended to further isolate Russia from the world economy.