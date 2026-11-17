Leaked files show Deutsche Bank protected Russian profits despite warnings
Russ Buettner, Khadija Sharife, Brian Fitzpatrick, Frederik Obermaier, Bastian Obermayer and Sophia Baumann
- Deutsche Bank kept Russian oligarch clients for years, despite warnings that the ties were risky and could aid financial crime. Profits from these clients often won out.
- Leaked records show the bank moved oligarch accounts to Luxembourg and Switzerland, used secrecy rules, and debated what to tell US prosecutors after sanctions on Russia tightened.
- After Russia invaded Ukraine, Deutsche first resisted a full exit, saying it had clients who could not leave overnight. It then reversed course and said there would be no new business in Russia.
AI generated
FRANKFURT, Germany – When Russian missiles began pummelling Ukraine in February 2022, executives at one of the world’s largest banks sensed trouble headed their way.
Within hours of an invasion that set off a war that is now in its fifth year, Western governments issued new financial sanctions intended to further isolate Russia from the world economy.