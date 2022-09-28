Leaders in occupied Ukraine claim victory in vote to join Russia

KYIV - The Kremlin-installed authorities were already claiming victory on Tuesday in annexation votes in Ukrainian regions under Russian control.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the so-called referendums as a sham, and said the West would never recognise the results of the ballots that have dramatically ratcheted up the stakes of Russia's seven-month invasion.

"It is already clear that the vast majority of people supported the issue of secession from Ukraine and joining Russia," Mr Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of the Russian-held Kherson region, said on social media.

Election officials in Moscow said voters casting their ballots in Russia had overwhelmingly backed annexation, while Kherson and another Russian-occupied region, Zaporizhzhia, showed an initial 87 per cent and 92 per cent backing, respectively.

"Saving people in the territories where this referendum is taking place... is the focus of the attention of our entire society and of the entire country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier during a televised meeting with officials.

The four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south - announced that they would hold the elections just days before voting began last Friday.

Together, they form a crucial land connection for the Kremlin between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014 and is otherwise connected to the mainland only by bridge.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on Tuesday that the West will never recognise Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory.

"We and many other countries have already been crystal clear. We will not - indeed, we will never - recognise the annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia," Mr Blinken told reporters.

The so-called referendums follow a pattern that Moscow utilised in Crimea after nationwide street demonstrations saw Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president ousted.

Like then, the outcome of the ballot is being viewed by observers as a foregone conclusion. Election officials brought ballot boxes door-to-door, in many cases accompanied by armed Russian forces.

Ms Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Upper House of the Russian Parliament, said that if the referendum results were favourable, it could consider the incorporation of the four regions on Oct 4.

Lawmakers are expected to vote hastily to annex the territories after the results are announced, and Russian news agencies have said Mr Putin could sign legislation formalising the land grab this week.

Meanwhile, President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the votes would have "radical" legal implications, and that the referendums "will also have consequences for security", referring to Moscow's threats to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory.

Mr Putin has said that Russia would use any and all available means to defend its territory, implying that after the four regions were annexed, Moscow could deploy strategic nuclear weapons to repulse Ukrainian attempts to take back the territory.

"I want to remind you - the deaf who hear only themselves: Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary," former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev warned on Tuesday on social media.

His warning differed from earlier ones in that he predicted for the first time that the Nato military alliance would not risk a nuclear war and directly enter the Ukraine conflict, even if Moscow struck the country with nuclear weapons.

"I believe that Nato would not directly interfere in the conflict even in this scenario," Mr Medvedev said in the post on Telegram. "The demagogues across the ocean and in Europe are not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse."

Along with threats to use nuclear weapons, Mr Putin announced a mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Russian men to bolster Moscow's army in Ukraine, sparking demonstrations and an exodus of men abroad.

The United Nations voiced alarm on Tuesday at credible reports of nearly 2,400 arrests in less than a week during nationwide protests in dozens of Russian cities against the draft order.

