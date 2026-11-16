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Le Pen says France will keep giving Ukraine aid if she is elected

FILE PHOTO: Marine Le Pen, member of parliament and president of the French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National - RN) party parliamentary group, speaks during a debate at the National Assembly in Paris, France, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 16 - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that France would continue to give Ukraine material and humanitarian assistance if she is elected president next spring.

• France does not have the budget to help Ukraine more financially, but Le Pen would honor commitments already made to Ukraine, including a €90 billion ($99.20 billion) joint European Union loan, Le Pen added in a statement after meeting with Vadym Omelchenko, the Ukrainian ambassador to France

• Le Pen told the ambassador to tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that she would be available to meet with him in Brussels or Paris, according to the statement, while Omelchenko said in his own statement that Le Pen had been invited to visit Ukraine

• Zelenskiy has insisted that Europe, and particularly France, have a seat at the table for peace negotiations aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine, Omelchenko said

• Omelchenko said he and Le Pen had discussed their points of view on Ukraine joining the EU and NATO as well as cooperation in the digital, nuclear energy and the defence sectors

• Le Pen, who in the past has expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has expressed opposition to Ukraine joining the European Union, an important aim for Kyiv

• Le Pen is considered the frontrunner in France's presidential elections next year, with polls indicating that she will top the first round REUTERS