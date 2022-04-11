Le Pen pursues Macron in French presidential vote

PARIS • Voters cast ballots across France yesterday in the first round of a presidential election where far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is posing an unexpected threat to President Emmanuel Macron's re-election hopes.

With undecided voters a crucial issue in the tight race, turnout by 5pm (11pm Singapore time) was estimated at 65 per cent, down from 69.4 per cent at the same time in 2017. Voting booths close at 8pm local time, when the first, and usually reliable, exit polls will be published.

Until just weeks ago, opinion polls pointed to an easy win for the pro-European Union, centrist Mr Macron, who was boosted by his active diplomacy over Ukraine, a strong economic recovery and the weakness of a fragmented opposition.

"I think he's the only one today who has the courage... to build the France of tomorrow," Ms Armelle Savidan, a 47-year-old human resources manager, said after casting her ballot for Mr Macron in Paris.

But Mr Macron's late entry into the campaign, with only one major rally that even supporters found underwhelming, and his focus on an unpopular plan to increase the retirement age, have dented his ratings, along with steep inflation.

In contrast, the anti-immigration, eurosceptic Ms Le Pen, 53, has been boosted by a months-long focus on cost of living issues and falling support for her far-right rival, Mr Eric Zemmour.

"We've long been known for our views on immigration, but what we're putting forward now is the social problems in this country," said Mr Steeve Briois, a mayor for Ms Le Pen's National Rally party in the northern French town of Henin-Beaumont.

Rising fuel and food prices, fanned by the war in Ukraine, are a pressing issue for many voters.

In the central village of La Villetelle, Ms Delphine Boyer, a 39-year-old childcare assistant who voted for centre-right candidate Valerie Pecresse, said purchasing power was a worry, along with a sense that "no one looks after us in the countryside".

The last polls still had Mr Macron leading the first round and winning a runoff. But they also showed Ms Le Pen narrowing the gap, and some put her within the margin of error.

Mr Macron, 44 and in office since 2017, spent the last days of campaigning trying to make the point that Ms Le Pen's programme has not changed despite efforts to soften her image and that of her National Rally party.

In Sevres, just outside Paris, 58-year old aeronautical engineer Jacques Poggio said that while he backed Mr Macron five years ago, he now voted for the hard-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, because he was disappointed with Mr Macron's "very right-wing signals".

Mr Melenchon has been running third in polls and his campaign has urged left-wing voters of all stripes to help him into the runoff.

Mr Macron was elected in 2017 on a neither-left-nor-right centrist platform but his economic and security policies veered to the right.

Assuming that Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen go through to another round of voting, the president faces a problem: Many left-wing voters have told pollsters that, unlike in 2017, they would not cast a ballot for Mr Macron in the runoff purely to keep Ms Le Pen out of power.

In Bobigny near Paris, Mr Alex Talcone, a 52-year-old maintenance technician, said he voted for Mr Melenchon yesterday and would choose Ms Le Pen in a second round against Mr Macron because "we need to try something else".

