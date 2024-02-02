Lawyer for Russian dissident Navalny put on wanted list: RIA

Russia's interior ministry has put a lawyer for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on its wanted list after charging her in absentia with extremism, the RIA news agency reported

The lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, said last month she had already left Russia at the time when the charges were announced.

Three other Navalny lawyers were arrested in October on suspicion of belonging to an "extremist group".

Navalny's supporters say the authorities are going after his lawyers in order to deepen his isolation in jail, where he is serving sentences totalling more than 30 years.

Navalny himself was moved to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle located in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region about 1,900 km (1200 miles) northeast of Moscow. REUTERS