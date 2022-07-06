Lavrov says Putin-Macron call leak breached 'diplomatic etiquette'

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday (July 6) that the publication of a call between President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was a breach of "diplomatic etiquette".

"Diplomatic etiquette does not provide for unilateral leaks of (such) recordings," Mr Lavrov said on a trip to Vietnam.

The details of the confidential call days before Moscow's military operation in Ukraine were revealed by the broadcaster France 2 in a documentary on the French President's handling of the conflict.