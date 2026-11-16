Latvia's pro-Ukraine prime minister agrees to form government with nationalist National Alliance

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RIGA, Nov 16 - Latvia's Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said late on Sunday his centrist, pro-Ukraine United List had agreed to form a government with the nationalist National Alliance following a historic election win in October.

The United List won 35.3% of the votes, the biggest parliamentary election victory since Latvian independence in 1991, but still needed one or two coalition partners to form a majority cabinet.

"I have spoken with all potential partners and assessed their positions. Given our long-standing cooperation and similar positions, the decision to collaborate with the National Alliance is a logical one,” Kulbergs said in a statement.

Kulbergs came to power in May after the previous coalition crumbled over its handling of incidents in which stray Ukrainian military drones flew undetected into Latvia.

Latvia's economy has underperformed its Baltic neighbours for more than a decade and Kulbergs has vowed to improve governance, cut red tape and reduce public spending. REUTERS