Latest suspect in RAF Fairford airbase plot released on bail

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Armed police officers work on a road outside the perimeter of the RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard

LONDON, Oct 8 - British police said on Thursday a 22-year-old British man, the seventh person to be arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts as part of an investigation into a suspected plot targeting an airbase, has also been released on bail.

The United States said on Monday that a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of American bomber planes from the British airbase, RAF Fairford. The US had used the base to strike Iran.

British police have already released six other men arrested in connection with the plot on bail.

While many of the details of the plot remain largely unexplained, US officials told Reuters the US redeployed the bombers over concerns about an Iranian plot to carry out a complex drone attack on the facility.

Five of the men arrested were detained near the airbase on Sept. 27. They were all British. A dual British-Iranian national was also arrested later that week before being bailed.

Counter-terrorism police said on Thursday the latest man to be bailed was released under strict conditions, and that investigation was ongoing. REUTERS