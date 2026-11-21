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European Council President Antonio Costa speaks at a press conference during the EU-UK summit in Brussels, Belgium, November 20, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS, Nov 21 - The latest negotiating proposal for the European Union's next long-term budget is "deeply disappointing", the French presidency said on Saturday.

"It falls well short of what is needed, particularly on the Common Agricultural Policy, notably to guarantee income support for farmers," the presidency said in a statement.

"As it stands, this proposal from the President of the European Council does not provide a basis for an agreement."

The EU budget is how the 27-member bloc finances all of its policies - from supporting farmers to developing new technology and supporting industry and research against competition from China and the United States.

European Council President Antonio Costa on Saturday circulated a new proposal to member states for the next long-term budget for the 2028-2034 period. REUTERS