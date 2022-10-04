Last stop: Paris waves goodbye to cardboard Metro tickets

PARIS - The Paris Metro is phasing out cardboard tickets after 120 years, taking the capital's urban transit into a contactless future but leaving behind nostalgic fans who will miss the humble rectangular cards.

Beyond their intended use as a transport token, the tickets with their trademark magnetic strip have inspired artists, filmmakers and singers, served as emergency notepads and, most of all, bookmarks.

"As the metro ticket disappears, so does a part of our lives," said Mr Gregoire Thonnat, a collector and author of a book on the history of the metro ticket.

Ile-de-France Mobilites, which operates the metro's ticketing system, had wanted the pack of 10 tickets known as "carnets" to be gone by the first quarter of this year.

But then the Covid-19 pandemic erupted, and Russia's war in Ukraine, and with it a global shortage of microchips needed to make the smartcards to replace the tickets - whose sales still total 550 million per year, using more than 50 tonnes of paper.

Ile-de-France Mobilites, the operator, has started cutting the number of metro stations that still sell carnets to nudge clients towards plastic cards, and many turnstiles can no longer read cardboard tickets.

As a result, the share of card tickets used on urban trips has dropped from more than two-thirds a year ago to well under half now.

"Our customers are beginning to change their habits," Mr Laurent Probst, director-general at Ile-de-France Mobilites said, adding that carnets would be gone completely sometime next year.

But, probably until 2024, travellers will still be able to buy single tickets at 1.90 euros (S$2.67), a markup from the 1.49 euros a single journey costs when using a smartcard.

Ile-de-France Mobilites is pushing ahead with more modernisation, including the use of smartphones at turnstiles, with Android phones to be enabled within weeks and Apple phones in 2023.

Paris' leap into the future comes 20 years after the New York subway abolished metal tokens, and more than a decade after London's Underground went mostly paperless, but some are pleased that Paris has taken things slowly.

"I enjoy the texture of it, I enjoy the cleanness of the ticket itself when it's new, and how much you can destroy it and still have it," said Sarah Sturman, an Italian-American artist in Paris who uses metro tickets in her collage work.

"I'm going to keep collecting metro tickets until they're gone, and when they're gone they'll be even more precious," she said.

"The useful life of a metro ticket is one hour, or one and a half hours, and yet we get attached to it," Mr Thonnat said. "It's quite irrational."