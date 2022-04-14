Last residents of east Ukraine ghost city brave Russian bombs

SEVERODONETSK, Ukraine (AFP) - Maria hugged her six-year-old son Maxim close as the sound of shelling echoed nearby on Wednesday (April 13) in the under fire eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk.

She did not want to flee her home even though the bombing from Russian forces has meant most residents have left.

"There's no electricity, no water," said the young woman, who lives with her husband and mother-in-law.

"But I prefer to stay here, at home. If we leave, where will we go?" Severodonetsk is the most easterly city still held by Ukrainian forces and has become a deserted shell of its former self as Russia's invading troops have made it a key target.

"The bombings? It's like this all the time," Maria said, after another explosion.

The frontline is very close. The city, with more than 100,000 inhabitants before the war, is almost empty.

About 400 civilians have been buried there since the war began, according to the Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk region Sergiy Gaiday.

Calls to evacuate

The weather was miserable on Wednesday as cold rain poured from the grey sky and filled potholes in the roads.

The conditions were not favourable for a feared major offensive that Ukraine believes Moscow's forces are massing for as they look to claim the whole of the Donbass region for two separatist areas.

The frontline positions have not moved for a few days as both sides rely on their artillery.

A handful of people braved the search for supplies on a broad street leading from the city centre to a wood, beyond which the Russians are camped.

As strikes sounded they hurried along crouching down close to the walls.