Last-ditch bid to win backing for Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May has made a last-ditch appeal for support ahead of a key Parliament vote tomorrow on the Brexit deal she agreed with the European Union.

Writing in the Sunday Express newspaper, Mrs May warned that defeat for the government at the House of Commons vote would amount to a "catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy".

Mrs May postponed a vote on the deal last month to avoid defeat and the deal looks set to be rejected by MPs tomorrow. Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would table a no-confidence vote in the government "soon" if she loses the vote.

