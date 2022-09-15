Large crowds gather in London to pay final respects to Queen

LONDON - King Charles III, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals joined a solemn procession to take Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on Wednesday as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled.

Huge crowds gathered in central London to witness the latest in a series of poignant ceremonies as the nation mourns the monarch who died last week aged 96 after seven decades on the throne.

Lying on a gun carriage, covered by the Royal Standard flag and with the Imperial State Crown placed on a cushion on top alongside a wreath of flowers, the coffin bearing the Queen's body undertook a slow, sombre procession from her palace home to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until next Monday.

Walking directly behind were King Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

In a group following them were the King's sons, William and Harry, a doleful scene reminiscent of when, as boys 25 years ago, they followed the casket of their mother, Princess Diana, when it was taken on a similar procession through central London.

It was also a symbolic show of unity as William, 40, now Prince of Wales, and Harry, 37, Duke of Sussex, are said to be barely on speaking terms after a bitter falling-out in the last couple of years.

"We're seeing something very sad but very special," said Mr Charlie Cooper, 51, who travelled by coach to London from Liverpool, in northern England. "It's part of my history, and millions of others around the world."

Other senior royals, including King Charles' wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort; Kate, William's wife and now the Princess of Wales; and Harry's wife, Meghan, travelled by car.

People started waiting in line late on Tuesday, sleeping on the street in the rain.

The government has warned that the queue could stretch for up to 16km along the southern bank of the River Thames.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said that some people might have to stand in line for as long as 30 hours in order to file past the coffin before next Monday's funeral. As many as 750,000 mourners are expected to walk through Westminster Hall to pay their final respects.

The full-scale ceremonial procession on the day of the funeral is likely to be one of the biggest the country has ever witnessed.

The Queen's funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 VIP guests, with the day declared a public holiday in Britain. Hundreds of heads of state and government, as well as global royalty, are expected. United States President Joe Biden, who has confirmed he will attend, on Wednesday spoke with King Charles, the White House said.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will attend the funeral, the Japanese government said on Wednesday, in their first overseas trip since the Emperor ascended the throne in 2019.

Meanwhile, British police faced criticism from civil liberties groups on Tuesday over their treatment of anti-monarchy protesters who have publicly challenged Charles' accession to the throne.

Footage went viral on social media on Monday of a woman demonstrator holding a "Not My King" protest placard being confronted and escorted away from the spot.

Separately, more than five million people viewed, online, Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying the late monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history.

AFP, REUTERS