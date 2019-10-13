Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn unlikely to back British PM Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

LONDON (REUTERS) - UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he is unlikely to support a deal agreed between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union, Sky News reported on Sunday (Oct 13).

"I think the problem areas are of regulation and deregulation which come from whatever trade arrangement there is with Europe and the wider world but also perhaps very seriously is the Irish border issue", Corbyn told Sky News in an interview.

"And if it creates a border down the Irish Sea rather than on the Irish border itself, I can see that bringing problems", Corbyn said, adding that he will caution British lawmakers against backing a confirmatory referendum on a deal.

With the Oct 31 deadline for a new Brexit divorce deal looming, EU diplomats have said Brussels was willing to enter intense talks with British negotiators this weekend to try to strike a deal after Johnson backed down in key areas, including dropping a demand for customs checks on the island of Ireland.

Johnson will speak to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker by the end of Monday to urge the leaders to support his Brexit deal, the Sunday Times reported.

Johnson will offer the three leaders the option to either help him deliver a new deal this week, or to agree on a friendly version of a no-deal Brexit by Oct. 31, the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the conversations.

"He'll be talking to Merkel, Macron and Juncker by the end of Monday to see if there's agreement on a 'landing zone' for Northern Ireland and customs," the source was quoted as telling the newspaper.

Related Story Britain remains a long way from Brexit deal: Downing Street source

Related Story Labour's Corbyn to accuse PM Johnson of using Queen for political gain

"The alternative is to agree a friendly version of no deal and finish it that way."

Security chiefs have convinced Johnson that a no-deal Brexit will heighten the danger of extremist attacks in Northern Ireland and on the mainland, along with sectarian violence in cities such as Glasgow, according to the report.

As a result, the British prime minister desperately wants a Brexit deal, the Sunday Times reported.

"Any one of these risks we could cope with, but taken collectively they would be a massive challenge to the UK state and no one would choose to go down that route," Johnson told a senior Conservative in a private conversation, according to the newspaper.

A European Union source cited by the Sunday Times said the chances of a deal at Thursday's EU summit in Brussels were "50-50".

On Friday, Johnson had declined to say whether Northern Ireland will stay in the EU customs union after Brexit.

A Downing Street source told Reuters on Saturday that Britain remains a long way from agreeing a final Brexit deal and the next few days will be critical if it is to agree departure terms with the EU.