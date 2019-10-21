Labour leader Corbyn mocks British PM Johnson for sending Brexit delay letter

LONDON (REUTERS) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party mocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for sending a letter to ask for a Brexit delay after saying "over and over again" that he would never do it.

Jeremy Corbyn told the House of Commons that Johnson's request had been handled with "posturing and attempts to distract" but said the letter had now been sent.

"Despite having told the British public over and over again he would never do it, the letter has in fact been sent," Corbyn said.

"The extension allows this House the space to scrutinise the prime minister's Brexit deal."

Johnson was mandated by law to send the letter.