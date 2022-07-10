Kyiv's allies urge Russia to let Ukraine ship grain to the world

KYIV • Ukraine's Western allies have urged Russia to allow Kyiv to ship grain out to the world as the four-month-old war threatens to bring hunger to countries far away from the battlefield.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded that Russia allow grain shipments out of Ukraine during closed-door Group of 20 (G-20) talks in Indonesia on Friday, a Western official at the talks said. "To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out," said Mr Blinken, according to the official.

Mr Blinken had refused to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, but addressed Russia during the talks and laid out US financial assistance to ease global food shortages triggered by the war in Ukraine, a major source of global grain and corn exports.

"Russia is the source of the problem, the United States is focused on solutions," Mr Blinken said, according to the official.

Ukraine has seen its grain production blocked by Moscow's military offensive, sparking a surge in prices that has particularly affected poor countries.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, whose country is host of the G-20 talks, said the war's repercussions, including rising energy and food prices, would hit poor countries the hardest.

Reintegration of grain and fertiliser from Ukraine and Russia into supply chains was critical, she said. "It is our responsibility to end the war sooner than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table, not at the battlefield," Ms Retno said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a remote address to Slovenia's Parliament, said food shortages would lead to increased migration to Europe in what he saw as part of a Russian plan to destabilise the continent.

"Russia is blocking our ports, preventing the transportation of grain. Famine will cause large migration flows in the future. Because of this, we are working to save the countries of Africa and the Middle East and try to feed these people," he said.

Mr Lavrov said on Friday that Russia was ready to negotiate with Turkey and Ukraine on the grain blocked in Ukrainian ports.

Moscow has said it would allow Ukrainian ships loaded with food products to leave if the Ukrainian military demined its ports, an option rejected by Kyiv which fears for the safety of its Black Sea coast.

This comes after Turkey and the United Nations engaged Russia in talks about a grain export corridor from Ukraine for weeks, with no breakthrough.

