Kyiv urges West to send more artillery to fend off Russian forces

KYIV • Ukrainian officials pleaded for more help from the West yesterday, including quicker deliveries of artillery and battlefield rocket systems, to hold off Russian forces at a critical time in the battle in the east.

"This is an artillery war now," Mr Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence, said in an interview with British newspaper The Guardian.

"Everything now depends on what (the West) gives us," said Mr Skibitsky. "Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces. Our Western partners have given us about 10 per cent of what they have."

Ukraine has depleted its Soviet and Russian-designed weaponry and is now completely dependent on allies for arms to defend against Russia's invasion, according to US military sources.

Once part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine's army and its defence industry were built around Soviet and Russian-standard equipment - small arms, tanks, howitzers and other weapons that are not interchangeable with those of its neighbours to the west.

More than three months into the conflict sparked when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, that equipment has been used up or destroyed in battle, the US sources said. Now, Ukraine's forces are using, or learning to use, arms wielded by the United States and its European Nato allies.

Shedding their former worries over the conflict expanding or Russia obtaining sensitive technology, the US and its Nato partners are sending Ukraine heavy weapons, such as howitzers and Himars rocket artillery - the latter offering greater range and precision than what the Russians have.

Russian forces are focused on Sievierodonetsk, hoping to capture the full territory of eastern Luhansk province which it demands Ukraine cede to separatists along with neighbouring Donetsk province. Ukrainian troops have largely pulled out of the residential areas of the city but have not yielded their foothold in the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets River, and have so far thwarted Russia's efforts to encircle them.

Both sides say they have inflicted massive casualties in the battle for the city.

Russian forces are also pushing from the north and south in the surrounding areas to try to encircle the Ukrainians, but so far have made just limited progress.

Kyiv's Ministry of Defence said the Russians were still trying to test Ukrainian defences along the river. The Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol, now operating outside the southern port which is fully controlled by Russians after a near three-month siege, said thousands more could die from cholera as rotting bodies contaminated the water supply.

In the south, where Russia is trying to impose its rule on a tract of occupied territory spanning Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said it had captured new ground in a counter-attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address that Ukraine had "some positive developments in the Zaporizhzhia region, where we are succeeding in disrupting the occupiers' plans".

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said around 100 Ukrainian soldiers were being killed every day in front-line fighting and as many as 500 wounded.

Meanwhile, pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine have sentenced to death two British fighters and a third from Morocco captured by Russian troops while fighting for Ukraine. The "supreme court of the Donetsk People's Republic", one of two self-proclaimed statelets in the Donbas region, ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim after convicting them of acting as mercenaries during a three-day trial.

Britain says it is "deeply concerned" by the men's sentences and accuses the separatists of violating the Geneva Conventions on the rules of war.

In another development, separatists in Luhansk on Thursday said they would soon start rail shipments to Russia of grain that its troops had "liberated", Tass news agency reported.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE