Kyiv under attack, mayor says strike near underground station

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Oct 26 - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was under missile attack from Russian forces on Monday and the city's mayor said there had been a strike next to an underground station.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko also said an emergency crew had come under attack and there were some injuries.

Pictures posted online on unofficial Telegram channels showed damage at an underground station. Other posts said energy infrastructure sites had come under attack.

Reuters witnesses said a series of explosions had jolted the city. They said power had been cut in districts on the east side of the Dnipro River. REUTERS