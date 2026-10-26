Straitstimes.com header logo

Kyiv under attack, mayor says strike near underground station

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oct 26 - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was under missile attack from Russian forces on Monday and the city's mayor said there had been a strike next to an underground station.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko also said an emergency crew had come under attack and there were some injuries.

Pictures posted online on unofficial Telegram channels showed damage at an underground station. Other posts said energy infrastructure sites had come under attack.

Reuters witnesses said a series of explosions had jolted the city. They said power had been cut in districts on the east side of the Dnipro River. REUTERS

See more on

Telegram

Energy

Infrastructure

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.