Kyiv seeks $7.5b for priority needs via deferment of debts

KYIV • Ukraine can save 200 billion hryvnias (S$7.5 billion) for priority needs by deferring its external debt repayments, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has launched a formal consent solicitation to holders of its international bonds, proposing a two-year debt freeze on most of its bonds and giving creditors until Aug 9 to vote on the proposal.

Mr Shmyhal also said the Ukrainian government had approved a request to the United States government for a "gas lend-lease" arrangement to help Ukraine through what he said would be the toughest heating season in its history.

Mr Yuriy Vitrenko, chief executive of Ukraine's state oil and gas company Naftogaz, said last week that the company was working with the government to raise US$8 billion (S$11 billion) in funds to buy an additional 4 billion cubic m (bcm) of gas needed for Ukraine's 2022/ 2023 heating season.

Mr Vitrenko said on July 18 that Ukraine currently had reserves of 11.5 bcm and had secured funding for imports to get reserves up to 15 bcm, but that a higher target of 19 bcm had been set by the government due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Naftogaz has become the first Ukrainian government entity to default since the start of the Russian invasion, after the state energy firm said it would not make payments on international bonds before the Tuesday expiry of a grace period.

The default may accelerate repayments on two Naftogaz bonds, but does not trigger a sovereign cross-default.

The energy company said in a statement that it had failed to get creditors' support on a proposal to freeze payments on some of its bonds for two years, which it launched on July 12 saying Russia's invasion meant many of its customers were now unable to pay their bills.

The proposal failure meant that to stay current, it would have had to pay US$335 million in principal plus interest on its 2022 issue, as well as a separate interest instalment on a 2024 bond, before the end of the day.

"Naftogaz has not received consent from the Cabinet of ministers of Ukraine to make the necessary payments," the company said in a statement.

"Certain events of default have or will occur as a result of the resolution and the resulting failure to pay."

Central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said a Naftogaz default does not cross-default into the sovereign.

"I hope that Naftogaz, together with the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, will find a solution. The consequences will be solely relating to Naftogaz," he said of the default announcement.

REUTERS