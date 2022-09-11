Kyiv says recapture of Izyum district 'ongoing' in east Ukraine

Military vehicles of the Russian army moving in the Kharkov region in Ukraine on Sept 9, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

KYIV - Ukraine said on Sunday its forces are working to wrest control of towns and villages around the strategic hub of Izyum from Russian troops as part of a sweeping counter-offensive in the country's east.

"Our forces entered Kupiansk. The liberation of settlements in the Kupiansk and Izyum districts of the Kharkiv region is ongoing," the Ukrainian military said in a general battlefield update on Sunday, 200 days into Russia's invasion.

A Ukrainian push to dislodge Russian forces has seen at least 30 towns and villages in the eastern Kharkiv region retaken by Kyiv’s army.

The military said in its update Sunday that Ukraine captured about 2,000 sq km from Moscow’s forces in recent days.

Russia first said it was reinforcing the Kharkiv region but on Saturday announced it was pulling back troops to the Donetsk region further south. AFP

More On This Topic
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations
Russian grip on north-east Ukraine collapses, after Kyiv severs supply line

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top