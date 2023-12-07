Kyiv says organised killing of pro-Russian politician near Moscow

KYIV - Kyiv said it orchestrated the assassination of a pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician on Dec 6 after an ex-lawmaker who had defected to Russia was shot dead outside Moscow.

Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ukraine has claimed to be behind a spate of assassinations and attacks on pro-war Russians and former Ukrainian officials who have backed Moscow’s war.

A source in Ukraine’s defence sector told AFP that its SBU security services had orchestrated the assassination of Illia Kyva, a former pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker who defected to Moscow when Russia invaded in 2022.

Russian investigators said Kyva had been shot.

His body was discovered in a park in the Moscow suburbs on Dec 6.

“An unknown person fired shots at the victim from an unidentified weapon. The man died on the spot from his injuries,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

It said it had opened a case into his death.

Speaking on national TV, Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said: “We can confirm that Kyva is done. Such a fate will befall other traitors of Ukraine, as well as the henchmen of the Putin regime.”

Mr Yusov called Kyva “one of the biggest scumbags, traitors and collaborators” and said his death was “justice”.

The day before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Kyva said the country had been “soaked by Nazism” and needed “liberating” by Russia – echoing talking points regularly advanced by Russian officials and on state TV.

He had written to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting Russian citizenship, and a court in Ukraine had sentenced him in absentia to 14 years for high treason.

In his most recent post on his Telegram channel, published on the morning of Dec 6, Kyva had said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would “be better off killing himself.”

Car bombs

Kyiv used to rarely comment on whether it was behind several killings of pro-Russian figures, both inside Russia and in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

But lately, it has started to claim responsibility for a number of attacks and openly threatened to hunt down other “collaborators” and “traitors”.