Kyiv says more Iranian-made drones shot down

KYIV - Ukraine’s military said 13 Iranian-made drones were shot down in the southern Mykolayiv region during the night, as officials reported more attacks against the country’s infrastructure.

In one such attack, an energy infrastructure facility was targeted near Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region by a Russian strike, leaving part of the city and many settlements in the area without electricity, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near 11 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

As fighting intensified, Russian occupation officials called on residents of Kherson to evacuate to locations further from the front line, warning of an impending Ukrainian offensive.

The authorities sent out text messages alerting residents of the southern city early on Wednesday and plan to relocate as many as 60,000 people from areas on the western side of the Dnipro River further east, the state-run Tass news service reported.

The orders came just hours after Russia’s top commander in Ukraine warned that “difficult decisions” may need to be made about Kherson, which was the first regional capital to fall when Russian invaded in February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold a meeting of his Security Council to discuss migration issues.

Separately, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on television that more than 150,000 people in Ukraine’s second-biggest city have been left homeless due to constant Russian shelling since the start of the war.

In another development, United States President Joe Biden’s administration is pressing Congress for new authorities to speed up production and transfer of weapons for Ukraine and allies as part of the annual defence policy Bill. BLOOMBERG