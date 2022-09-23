Kyiv says civilian killed in Russian attack on Odesa with Iranian drone

A part of what Ukrainian authorities described as a Shahed-136 drone, shot down in the Kharkiv region earlier this month. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
15 min ago

KYIV (AFP) - Kyiv said on Friday that one civilian was killed during a Russian attack with drones on the southern port city of Odesa and that one Iranian-designed unmanned vehicle was shot down by Ukrainian forces.

"Odessa was attacked by kamikaze drones from the sea. Two drones destroyed an administrative building in the port area and rescue services are putting out the flames. One civilian was killed. One 'Shahed-136' drone was shot down over the sea by air defence forces," the Ukrainian military said in a statement.

More On This Topic
Iran plans to send Russia 'weapons-capable' drones, US says
Drone shot down at Russia's Black Sea fleet headquarters

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top