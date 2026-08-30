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Death toll rises to 38 from Russian strike on arms depot, says Zelensky

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A car passes by a site of a Russian drone strike as smoke rises, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Aug 29.

Russia over the last week launched nearly 2,000 strike drones, more than 1,600 aerial bombs, and 31 missiles, including North Korean ballistic missiles, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • A Russian strike on an ammunition depot in Kyiv region killed 38 people, with four still missing, according to President Zelensky.
  • The attack on Aug 28 was the deadliest in Kyiv in 2026 and involved explosions of artillery shells, mines, drones, and other ammo.
  • Russia has intensified attacks, launching nearly 2,000 drones, over 1,600 bombs, and 31 missiles last week, including North Korean ballistic missiles, Zelensky said.

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KYIV – The death toll from a Russian strike on an ammunition depot in Ukraine’s Kyiv region has risen to 38 and the search continues for four people who are still missing, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug 30.

The deadliest Russian strike in the Kyiv area in 2026 took place late on Aug 28 as Moscow launched an intense campaign of attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which has continued over the weekend.

The Aug 28 blast hit a military facility that held artillery shells, mines, drones and other ammunition.

Zelensky said on Telegram that first responders had managed to extinguish most of the fires. However, the scale of contamination in the area was significant, and this work would continue for as long as necessary.

The president released video footage showing firefighting teams battling blazes and removing debris from destroyed buildings.

In its intensified attacks on the country, Russia over the last week launched nearly 2,000 strike drones, more than 1,600 aerial bombs, and 31 missiles, including North Korean ballistic missiles, Zelensky said.

“We are seeking just responses to every Russian strike and crime. They will certainly come,” he said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.