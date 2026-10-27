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Ukraine plans to build water crossings in Kyiv as Russia escalates bridge strikes

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko (centre, left) visiting a bridge over the Dnipro River in Kyiv that was damaged in a Russian air strike, in a photo posted to his Telegram account.

KYIV - Ukraine’s Kyiv plans to allocate 1 billion hryvnia (S$28 million) to build water crossings over the River Dnipro that divides the capital into two parts, the city’s mayor said on Oct 27, as Russia escalates its attacks on bridges.

Russia has significantly stepped up its strikes on logistics in and around Kyiv in recent months, and in October it struck bridges, disrupting transportation for hundreds of thousands of people.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that the city’s defence council discussed “the project to build combined water crossings over the River Dnipro and the access roads leading to them.”

Klitschko did not give further details.

Water crossings come in various forms, including pontoons, fords and other low-lying structures that enable people and vehicles to cross.

Disruptions to bridge traffic could become a critical issue for Kyiv residents who live and work on opposite sides of the wide river and have to commute across daily.

Kyiv has six main bridges. On Oct 27, an overnight Russian missile strike hit the South Bridge, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, calling it a “serious escalation”.

Earlier, Russia targeted other bridges in the city with drones. REUTERS