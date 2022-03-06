Kyiv, Moscow trade blame over failed ceasefire, evacuation plans

LVIV/KYIV • Russia and Ukraine blamed each other yesterday for a failure to provide safe passage to civilians fleeing two cities besieged and bombarded by Russian forces, on the 10th day of a war that has fuelled Europe's biggest humanitarian disaster in decades.

The war, which began with Russia's invasion on Feb 24, has sent nearly 1.5 million refugees fleeing westwards into the European Union and provoked unprecedented international sanctions on Moscow and warnings of a global recession.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its units had opened humanitarian corridors near the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, which have been encircled by its troops.

But in Mariupol, the city council said Russia was not observing the ceasefire and it asked residents to return to shelters and await further information on evacuation.

Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukrainian "nationalists" of preventing civilians from leaving, RIA news agency reported.

The south-eastern port has endured heavy bombardment, a sign of its strategic value to Moscow due to its position between Russian-backed separatist-held eastern Ukraine and the Black Sea Crimean peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

"This night, the shelling was harder and closer," a staff member from Doctors without Borders (Medecins sans Frontieres) said, according to the aid agency. There was still no power, water, heating or mobile phone links and food was scarce.

The Ukrainian government said the plan was to evacuate around 200,000 people from Mariupol and 15,000 from Volnovakha.

Only 17 people were evacuated from Mariupol yesterday and no one had left Volnovakha, Tass cited pro-Russian separatists as saying.

Despite the limited ceasefire plans, the Russian Defence Ministry said a broad offensive would continue in Ukraine, where it denies targeting civilians or invading, calling its actions a "special military operation".

Russian forces were carrying out strikes on military infrastructure and forces from separatist-held Donetsk were tightening the encirclement of Mariupol, said Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian disaster across the country.

The number of refugees could rise to 1.5 million by the end of the weekend from the current 1.3 million, the head of the United Nations refugee agency said yesterday.

Women and small children crossed at the Medyka checkpoint in south-eastern Poland in freezing conditions. A man crossing the other way yelled at the crowd that men should return to Ukraine and fight.

One woman, struggling to carry half a dozen bags, wept when the snacks she had packed for herself and her young son, who was clutching a green dinosaur toy, fell to the ground. She gave the boy a bag to carry as they trudged slowly on.

Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said yesterday his country will not recognise any territorial changes brought about by "unprovoked, illegal aggression", following talks with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mr Blinken also spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about "Moscow's premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine", a State Department spokesman said.

President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade has drawn worldwide condemnation. Officials in Ukraine have reported thousands of dead and wounded civilians.

Moscow says its aim is to disarm its neighbour, counter what it views as Nato aggression and capture leaders it calls neo-Nazis.

Yesterday, it accused the West of acting like a bandit and threatened to retaliate without giving details.

"As you understand, there must be a corresponding response to economic banditry," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The conflict has also shaken international diplomacy over Iran's nuclear programme, one of the few areas where Russia and the US had been working together to curb what the West suspects is an Iranian plan to develop nuclear arms.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday the new Western sanctions imposed on his country had become a stumbling block for clinching a nuclear deal with Iran.

Ukraine says Russian forces have focused efforts on encircling Kyiv and Kharkiv, the second-biggest city, while aiming to establish a land bridge to Crimea.

Kyiv, in the path of a Russian armoured column that has been stalled outside the Ukrainian capital for days, was again under attack, with explosions audible from the city centre.

British intelligence said yesterday that the overall rate of Russian air strikes and artillery over the past 24 hours had been lower than in previous days, although Russian forces were believed to be advancing in the south of Ukraine, where they captured their first sizeable Ukrainian city, Kherson, last week.

Yesterday, a crowd marched through the streets of the city of 250,000 people, waving Ukrainian flags and shouting "Kherson is Ukrainian!" as Russian troops stood by.

REUTERS