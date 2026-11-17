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Kyiv Mayor Klitschko says Russian forces struck two bridges across the Dnipro River

Nov 16 - Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces had struck two bridges straddling the Dnipro River in the capital late on Monday, according to preliminary reports.

"According to preliminary information, there have been hits on the North and South bridges in the capital," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He said air defence units were in operation in the city and Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud explosions in the capital.

Russian forces launched a series of attacks on bridges crossing the river earlier this month and in October.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier on Monday said intelligence showed Russia's military planned strikes for Monday evening and throughout Tuesday. REUTERS